74,332 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.4% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 139,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 83,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,056. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

