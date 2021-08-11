$769.28 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce $769.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $761.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.80 million. Donaldson reported sales of $617.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE DCI opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $68.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after acquiring an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,236,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

