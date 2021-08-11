77,962 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 6.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.57. 642,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,267. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.