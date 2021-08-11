$8.23 Million in Sales Expected for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will post $8.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 million and the highest is $14.00 million. Mesoblast reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $40.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $46.33 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MESO. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 170,800.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $975.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

