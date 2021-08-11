89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of 89bio worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETNB. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in 89bio by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

89bio stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $362.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

