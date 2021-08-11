908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.38

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.38 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 6375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 908 Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $831.13 million and a PE ratio of -23.93.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,246 over the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.