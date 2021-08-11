92,460 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Acquired by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,045,000. NZS Capital LLC owned 0.24% of CyberArk Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,381. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.23. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.56 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.