92,804 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,330,000. Keysight Technologies makes up about 1.3% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

KEYS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.05. 585,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,264. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $168.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

