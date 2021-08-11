A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.83

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.83 and traded as high as C$38.74. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$38.54, with a volume of 27,502 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$562.14 million and a P/E ratio of 21.71.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

