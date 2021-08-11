A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of A. O. Smith worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 565,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $20,092,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 134.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,716,000 after buying an additional 277,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.