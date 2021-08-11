AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of AAON worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday.

AAON stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

