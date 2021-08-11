Aave (AAVE) Reaches Market Cap of $5.30 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $5.30 billion and approximately $541.34 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be purchased for about $409.17 or 0.00883442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00111788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00145634 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,946,176 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

