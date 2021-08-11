ABB (NYSE:ABB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.47

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 1064930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 579,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 852,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after buying an additional 121,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 3,374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

