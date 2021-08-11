AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $113.82. 291,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,927. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $201.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

