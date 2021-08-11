Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. 58,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,808. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

