Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Given New GBX 315 Price Target at Barclays

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 291.30 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

