Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Down 5.9%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. 738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 435,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

In other Absci news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 in the last ninety days.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.