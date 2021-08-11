Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 62,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,326. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.29 million, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Absolute Software by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the first quarter worth $180,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

