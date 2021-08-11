Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $674.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.