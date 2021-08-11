Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Gap Down to $13.60

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $12.22. Absolute Software shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 10,552 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $553.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Absolute Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the first quarter worth $180,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

