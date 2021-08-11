Abulaba (AAA) Achieves Market Cap of $487.98

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 87.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $487.98 and $2.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.06 or 0.00885062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00112424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043406 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

