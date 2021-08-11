Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACEL. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $286,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $682,848 in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $15.11.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
