Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACEL. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $286,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $682,848 in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 61,188 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

