Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,619,036,000 after purchasing an additional 376,605 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $320.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $322.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

