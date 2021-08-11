Achain (ACT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.46 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $14.05 million and $8.46 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00092066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00888690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00112412 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.