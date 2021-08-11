Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACHL stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,547. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACHL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

