ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Bought by Panview Asian Equity Master Fund

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the period. ACM Research accounts for approximately 12.3% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned about 0.88% of ACM Research worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ACM Research by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

ACMR stock traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $85.98. 402,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,363. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.34. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

