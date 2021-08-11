Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 2.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 118,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

