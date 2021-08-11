AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATY. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ATY stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 10,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,916. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

