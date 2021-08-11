Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after acquiring an additional 128,564 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,839 shares of company stock worth $4,220,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

