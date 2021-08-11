Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 678 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,982 shares of company stock worth $2,692,495. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

MCO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.85. 2,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.60.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

