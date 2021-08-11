Addenda Capital Inc. Has $17.72 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 892.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 55,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,411. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.