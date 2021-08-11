Addenda Capital Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 152,026 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after buying an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.40. 2,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

