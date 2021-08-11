Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $118,779,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,236,581. The stock has a market cap of $251.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.