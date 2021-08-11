Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 15,405 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 243.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 291,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 511,604 shares of company stock worth $37,142,089. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 47,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,675. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

