Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 90,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.66. 13,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,175. The stock has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.