Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 133.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Adecoagro worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGRO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $7,876,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 775,868 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $1,383,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGRO opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGRO shares. TheStreet downgraded Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

