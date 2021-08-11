AdEx Price Reaches $0.15 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00016116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.00883265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00112428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00043339 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

