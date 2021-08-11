Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Announces Dividend of GBX 161

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ADM traded up GBX 118.11 ($1.54) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,567.11 ($46.60). 262,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,845. The stock has a market cap of £10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,230.44. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,534 ($33.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,573 ($46.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

