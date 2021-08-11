Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lifted by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $625.92. 40,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $585.52. The stock has a market cap of $298.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $634.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

