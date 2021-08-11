Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,865 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,157 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $69,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $626.03. 1,327,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,284. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $634.98. The firm has a market cap of $298.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $585.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

