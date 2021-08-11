Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 3.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.4% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.6% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 907 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $625.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,798. The company has a market cap of $297.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $634.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $585.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

