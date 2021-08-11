Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.88.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

AEIS stock opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.46.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

