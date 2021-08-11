Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar Sells 63,045 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMD stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 91,702,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,145,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after buying an additional 495,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,283,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $496,310,000 after buying an additional 685,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,239,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,166,000 after acquiring an additional 365,670 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.