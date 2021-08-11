Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Financial Contrast

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Advaxis alerts:

This table compares Advaxis and Akero Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis $250,000.00 257.66 -$26.47 million N/A N/A Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$79.21 million ($2.52) -7.66

Advaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Akero Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Advaxis has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Advaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Akero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Advaxis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Akero Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Advaxis and Akero Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akero Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Advaxis presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 408.70%. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.72%. Given Advaxis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advaxis is more favorable than Akero Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Advaxis and Akero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis N/A -58.25% -47.43% Akero Therapeutics N/A -36.84% -34.88%

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is also conducting clinical studies of Lm Technology immunotherapies in the following areas of disease focused hotspot/off-the-shelf neoantigen-directed therapies; human papilloma virus-associated cancers; and prostate cancer. The company has collaborations and partnerships with Merck & Co., Inc.; OS Therapies, LLC; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; Biocon Limited; Global BioPharma Inc.; Knight Therapeutics Inc; and others. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body. The company also conducts a Phase 2a clinical trial, the BALANCED study, to evaluate EFX in the treatment of biopsy-confirmed NASH patients. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.