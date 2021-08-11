Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Adyen stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $55.53. 172,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,262. Adyen has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

