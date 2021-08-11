Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEG. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Aegon alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,914,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 838,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,691,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 135,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,684,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.