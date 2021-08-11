Aeon Price Tops $0.82 on Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $13.01 million and $26,745.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.69 or 0.00586484 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 53.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

