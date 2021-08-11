AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of AerCap worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

