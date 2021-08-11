AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.70 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

